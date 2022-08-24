"I would not really worry about it that much" - Gabby Agbonlahor makes bold claims about Harry Maguire replacing Manchester United star soon

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire could be back into the starting XI soon at the expense of Raphael Varane.

Erik ten Hag made several big calls while naming his starting XI as the Red Devils took on their bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo were both benched as they defeated Jurgen Klopp's side 2-1.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez impressed as the centre-back duo kept Liverpool at bay for most of the game.

However, Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Maguire could find his way back to the starting XI soon due to Varane's susceptibility to injuries.

The World Cup-winning French international has missed 17 games with injuries since making his move to Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Ten Hag has found Harry Maguire's best position. Ten Hag has found Harry Maguire's best position. https://t.co/nXQljPwFuo

The former Aston Villa striker has claimed that the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz did not pose enough of a threat to the duo of Martinez and Varane. He told Football Insider:

“I think the big thing for me is that Varane always has injury problems. I would not really worry about it that much."

"I do feel like on Monday night Varane and Martinez looked decent together. But they were playing against [Roberto] Firmino who didn’t really run in behind, [Luis] Diaz and [Mohamed] Salah weren’t really running in behind too much."

Agbonlahor has insisted that Martinez could struggle against a physical striker due to his lack of aerial ability. He added:

“You can’t go off one game. Let’s see what Man United are like after the next three games defensively before making a judgement."

"Get a big physical striker in on Martinez and see what he’s like. I am sure Maguire will not be panicking."

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United so far

Harry Maguire has been heavily scrutinized so far during his time at Manchester United, especially because of his mammoth transfer fee.

The England international cost the Red Devils £80 million back in 2019 and he still remains the most expensive defender of all time.

The Sheffield United academy graduate has made headlines for all the wrong reasons more often than not.

The armband given by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer possibly piled more pressure on the former Leicester City defender.

Following Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's exceptional display against Liverpool, Maguire has a monumental task to disposses either of the two in the starting XI.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat