“I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football” - Jose Mourinho explains why he rejected Saudi Pro League giants 

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has explained why he turned down a lucrative proposal to manage a Saudi Pro League side this summer.

Mourinho, who has been at the Roma helm since July 2021, has managed 116 games across competitions in a little over two seasons. His crowning moment was undoubtedly the title run in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League in 2021-22.

The Portuguese also guided his side to the UEFA Europa League final last season but lost to Sevilla on penalties, marking Mourinho's first European final defeat. His team finished sixth in the league last season to return to the competition.

However, Roma have made an underwhelming start to their 2023-24 campaign, languishing in a lowly 16th in the league, winning only one of six games. They did win their Europa League opener (2-1) at Sheriff Tiraspol, though.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho turned down a €30 million net annual deal to manage SPL giants Al-Hilal. That would have made him the manager with the most expensive deal in football history.

However, the Portuguese turned that down, as he had promised the Roma board, fans and players that he would say. Romano tweeted:

"I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football for a manager. I decided to reject because I told AS Roma board, fans and players that I was going to stay. I gave them my word."

As per RomaPress, Mourinho is on a £10 million annual deal with Roma, and his contract runs out at the end of the season. Only Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri (£13 million) earns more in the Italian top flight.

How has Jose Mourinho performed in European finals?

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is one of the most storied managers in football history. He has managed a plethora of top European clubs like Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Mourinho is one of a handful of coaches to win the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs (Porto-2004, Inter Milan-2010). He reached his first European final with Porto in 2002-03, with his side beating Celtic 3-2 in the Europa League (then-UEFA Cup) final. The next year, he took a giant leap, as Porto beat AS Monaco 3-0 to win the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's next European final came six years later - also in the Champions League - with Inter Milan. His side beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid to win the continental treble.

Mourinho reached his fourth European final in 2017 - this time in the Europa League - with Manchester United. United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the competition.

In 2022, the Portuguese extended his perfect record in European finals to 5-0 as his AS Roma side beat Feyenoord by a solitary goal in the inaugural edition of the Conference League.

A year later, though, Mourinho's perfect record in European finals was ended by Sevilla in the Europa League showpiece. The La Liga side won on penalties after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.