"I haven't received that call anyway" – Attacker linked with Liverpool and Barcelona breaks silence on transfer speculation

BK Hacken forward Momodou Sonko has opened up on the transfer links involving him and European giants like Liverpool and Barcelona.

Earlier last month, Swedish newspaper Expressen asserted that the Reds and the Blaugrana are interested in roping in the 18-year-old.

Now, local news outlet Fotboll Direkt have reiterated Liverpool's pursuit of the right-footed wide operator. The Reds are said to be likely to face tough competition from the likes of RB Leipzig and Bologna this year.

Earlier this week, Sonko was asked to shed light on the recent transfer rumors. He responded to Swedish daily tabloid Aftonbladet (h/t HITC):

"Rumors don't matter that much until bids come in. I don't need to delve into what is written. It's fun to read sometimes but, when you start hearing it several times from friends, it can get a bit tiring. It's a fun thing, but not something I focus on."

Sharing more thoughts on the matter, the Barcelona target continued:

"If [Jurgen Klopp] were to call privately, I would laugh. It is quite unlikely. It is easier for him to reach my agents than me. I haven't received that call anyway. I have some [family members] who are Liverpool fans, and some Barça fans. They want me to go to the club they support. It's kind of funny."

Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson has also weighed in on the Reds and the Blaugrana's interest. He opined (h/t Football Transfers):

"The interest is great, especially considering the size of clubs. Then I think everyone understands that this is no cheap player. I think that pretty much all the big clubs in Europe know who 'Mommo' is and have followed him. But there are a lot of things that have to fall into place for it to become a deal."

Sonko, who has a contract until June 2025 at Hacken, has registered 14 goals and eight assists in 44 matches, including 22 starts, for his club.

Al-Ettifaq keen to sign Liverpool midfielder and former Barcelona ace Thiago Alcantara

According to SportsJOE, Al-Ettifaq are aiming to sign Thiago Alcantara as an ideal replacement for Ajax-bound Jordan Henderson this month. Brasileiro Serie A outfit Flamengo are also interested in the Spaniard.

With his Liverpool deal set to expire this June, Thiago could be cashed in on in the ongoing winter transfer window. The Barcelona academy graduate is yet to feature in a match this season owing to a hip injury.

So far, the former Barcelona man has scored three goals and laid out six assists in 97 appearances, including 71 starts, for the Anfield side.