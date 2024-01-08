"I refer my story to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo" - African goalkeeper bizarrely likens himself to legendary attackers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune recently compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Khune lauded the legendary duo's hunger for success and hinted that he is cut from the same cloth.

Khune, a four-time goalkeeper of the season winner in South African football, was recently suspended and revoked of his captaincy by Kaizer Chiefs for disciplinary transgressions.

Many feared that the veteran could hang up the boots and end his career. Khune, though, re-affirmed that he is still thriving for more glory and said (via The South African):

“I refer my story to Lionel Messi who has won seven (eight) Ballons d’Or and he is still hungry for more. I refer my story to Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five Ballon d’Or’s and he is still hungry for more by breaking records at every league he plays in.”

He added:

“You can never have enough as a footballer. I have won four Goalkeeper of the Season awards but I still feel I can win more. Obviously, age is not on my side anymore but I feel, with experience, I can achieve it.”

Khune is a 91-time South Africa international. He recently revealed how the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, who played until his mid-40s, is an inspiration to him. Khune said:

“I will never stop believing it is still possible. Gianluigi Buffon was still number one for Italy and Juventus until the age of 45 and he was going strong. So it’s up to you as a footballer on how you behave, carry yourself and the goals you set for yourself when you started as a youngster and tick all the boxes."

Khune is a Kaizer Chief icon, the only club he has represented in his long career. He has made 345 appearances for the side, keeping 151 clean sheets.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set for a February showdown

Fans are bracing to see the two legends of the modern era, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, face off once again on a football pitch. Al-Nassr and Inter Miami are set to play a friendly on February 1.

Both clubs are conducting a tour in China and will play each other at the start of next month. If the stars align correctly, a showdown between the two legends could yet again be on the cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, over the years, have given fans some of the most memorable duels. Considering Ronaldo is nearing 39 and Messi is now 36, this could be the last time they clash in a game of football.