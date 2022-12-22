"I don't regret anything" - Belgium star opens up on failed Manchester United move in 2018

Royal Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld has opened up about his failed transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United in 2018, claiming that it would have been disrespectful to move to a rival club.

Alderweireld, 33, was one of the most prominent defenders in Tottenham's recent history. After arriving from Atletico Madrid for £12 million in 2015, he guided the team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final and a runners-up finish in the 2016-17 Premier League season.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with passing and marking, the 127-cap Belgium international popped up on Manchester United's transfer radar ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. However, the Red Devils backed out of a deal due Spurs' exorbitant asking price of £75 million.

Speaking to Sport/Voetbalmagazine, Alderweireld asserted that he was unaware of Manchester United's interest in him. He said:

"People wrongly think that players have a lot to say in transfers. We are usually the last to be informed about a potential deal. That's the reality. After the World Cup in Russia, I found out what was going on with Manchester United. That's partly up to me. I always told my agent that I wanted to focus purely on football."

Alderweireld claimed that he is not remorseful about his failed move to Old Trafford and paid tribute to his days in London. He said:

"I told him: 'If a club comes, you can arrange everything and I will hear it.' In United's case, should I have been more committed? No, I don't regret anything. My best years have been with Tottenham. I have so much respect for that club that it would be strange to say now that I should have forced my transfer to United."

Alderweireld left Tottenham to join Al-Duhail for a fee of around £13 million last summer. After one season in Qatar, he returned to Belgium and signed for his hometown side Royal Antwerp earlier this year.

Manchester United prepared to let £50 million star leave in January: Reports

According to 90min, Manchester United are prepared to allow Aaron Wan Bissaka to secure a permanent switch to another club in January. Crystal Palace are considered to be his most probable destination.

Although manager Erik ten Hag has identified Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back, the club are set to dip into the winter transfer market for a backup. Apart from Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Lyon's Malo Gusto have also popped up on United's radar.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, has registered two goals and provided 10 assists in 127 games across all competitions for the Red Devils since arriving from Crystal Palace for a fee of £50 million in the summer of 2019.

