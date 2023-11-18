“I regret it every day” - France star who faced Lionel Messi in World Cup final opens up on how he gave away childhood gift from Argentina superstar

France striker Marcus Thuram regrets giving away a pair of Lionel Messi boots to a friend when he was a child.

The incident occured when Messi and his father Lilian Thuram were teammates at Barcelona, between 2006 and 2008. Marcus wanted to join Lilian's training camp but didn't have the required boots. Messi - who was 19 or 20 at the time - as per Marcus - happily lent the younger Marcus his boots and let him keep it.

Marcus Thuram, then 10, not realising the importance of the gift, gave it away to a friend the next day. He regrets the incident to this day, telling DAZN (as per Elonce):

"Messi was the only one who could leave me a pair. I was 38 standing, and he was 40-41. I regret it every day."

Years later - in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final - Messi and Marcus Thuram came face to face. Messi's Argentina had the last laugh, beating Thuram's France on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his first meeting with Marcus Thuram?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi led from the front in Argentina's victorious FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar.

The 36-year-old registered seven wins and three wins in seven games, scoring in all four knockout rounds. That includes his only meeting with Marcus Thuram in the final.

Messi produced a sparkling performance, opening the scoring inside 23 minutes. After Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage 13 minutes later, a Kylian Mbappe brace in the last 10 minutes forced extra time.

Lionel Messi almost snatched a blistering winner before that but put Argentina ahead once again in the 18th minute of extra time. France equalised through Mbappe again as penalties ensued but not before Randal Kolo Muani's shot was saved by Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Maritnez off virtually the last kick of the game.

In the ensuing shootout, Messi was of four Argentine scorers as La Albiceleste won the shootout 4-2 to win their third World Cup. Messi would win the Golden Ball, becoming the first player to do so twice (also 2014).