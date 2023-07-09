"I have no regrets" - Gareth Bale opens up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale has reiterated that he had no problems with Cristiano Ronaldo during his stay at the Spanish capital.

The two wing-forwards shared five seasons on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

Bale was brought in in 2013 to spearhead the attack with Ronaldo. However, several rumors kept surfacing about the two superstars not getting along together in lieu of their pursuit of individual glory.

Rumors of their clashes were further fuelled recently after his interview on Martin Borgmeier's YouTube channel. He spoke in it about Ronaldo's habit of throwing tantrums whenever the latter failed to score.

Clarifying his comments on that incident, he recently told The Times (about his time at Real Madrid):

"The players were all good. I know people speak all this, that and the other [his relationship with Ronaldo] but I never had one single problem with anybody."

Bale added:

"I don’t think I ever had an argument with anyone. Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room. I honestly really enjoyed my time there apart from the few moments where it was difficult on the pitch. I have no regrets. I made the right decision."

Bale scored 106 goals and laid down 67 assists in 258 games for Los Blancos.

What did Gareth Bale say about Cristiano Ronaldo in the Youtube interview?

Bale recently spoke in an Youtube interview about how scoring mattered the most for Ronaldo.

“He was actually okay,” Bale stated when asked what it was like to play with the Portuguese during an appearance on Martin Borgmeier’s YouTube channel.

The Welshman continued:

“He had his moments like, for example, we win 5-0 but he doesn’t score, so he comes in and throws his boots like he’s angry. It’s like a team winning the Ryder Cup but you didn’t get a point so you’re angry. But, he was a nice guy. We didn’t have any problems.”

Ronaldo spent nine seasons with Los Blancos scoring 450 goals and assisting 131 times in 438 games. He also won four Ballons d'Or whilst at Real Madrid.

