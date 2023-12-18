"I can't remember such a dominant performance" – Jurgen Klopp makes claim after Liverpool play out 0-0 draw with Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded his team's superior performance after their 0-0 home league stalemate against Manchester United at Anfield this Sunday (December 17).

The Reds, who have lost just one league contest so far this season, dropped down to second place in the 2023-24 Premier League table after their recent draw. They threatened the Red Devils' goal with a staggering 34 shots while recording 68% of the possession in the clash.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp asserted that he was impressed with his team's fine intensity in the clash against Manchester United. However, he also clarified that he was unhappy with the draw (h/t Football365):

"I saw a lot of good things... the one thing I don't like is the result. We should have scored. We were in a rush in moments but I liked the intensity of the game and the start to the game a lot. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn't let them out."

Klopp claimed that his Liverpool side produced a better outing in their recent clash against United compared to last campaign's 7-0 victory:

"I can't remember such a dominant performance against Manchester United – even in the 7-0, they were more in the game. Now it's 0-0, they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going."

Klopp, who has guided Liverpool to seven trophies so far, concluded:

"It was the type of game I expected. If we play like this, it is difficult for the opposite team to get out of their own half and the way they defended was clean with a lot of passion. If you score, it changes the dynamic of the game and they open up a bit and take more risk. But nothing changed, they threw everything in and it's a 0-0."

Liverpool unlikely to win league this season, says Manchester United great Gary Neville

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Gary Neville said that Liverpool will not lift the 2023-24 Premier League title ahead of Arsenal. He said (h/t GOAL):

"I don't think Liverpool will win the league. I said Arsenal at the start of the season as I anticipated City might have a little drop which is understandable after such a peak last season. They may be too far behind and Arsenal may not do what they did last season which was falter badly. I think it will come down to injuries in the end."

The Reds, who ended fifth past campaign, are second in the 2023-24 league table with 38 points from 17 games – one point behind Arsenal.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently in seventh spot with 28 points from 17 matches with a below-par goal difference of -3.