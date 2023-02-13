"I don't remember being spooned" - When Megan Fox cleared up doubts after intimate photo shoot with Cristiano Ronaldo

Hollywood superstar Megan Fox had an intimate photoshoot with Cristiano Ronaldo for Armani in 2011. The actress once recalled the meeting with Ronaldo through a post on her Instagram account.

Megan Fox played down claims that the photos of her were real. However, she doesn't remember being next to Ronaldo.

Here's what Fox wrote (via The News):

"This photo of me is definitely real, I remember taking it... But I don’t remember being spooned by a smoldering @cristiano in nothing but his Armani briefs... feels like something you wouldn’t forget."

Chicas Madridistas @IiveCR7 Megan Fox sobre su campaña de Armani en 2011 con Cristiano Ronaldo !



" Se siente como algo que no olvidare " Megan Fox sobre su campaña de Armani en 2011 con Cristiano Ronaldo !" Se siente como algo que no olvidare " 😻 Megan Fox sobre su campaña de Armani en 2011 con Cristiano Ronaldo !" Se siente como algo que no olvidare " https://t.co/T1BAdwfjn9

Megan Fox, 36, has featured in various famous movies, including The Transformers. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play next?

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has already gotten off to a good start to life in Saudi Arabia. The superstar has scored five goals in four games for Al-Nassr. In his most recent match against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo scored four goals. It also marked the 61st hat-trick of his legendary career.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia claimed after the match that the team now understands what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants on the pitch. The result was visible as the talismanic forward bagged four goals.

Speaking to the media after the match, the French coach said (GOAL):

“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his teammates realized what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals.”

Al-Nassr will return to action on February 17 as Garcia's side take on Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based team are currently atop the SPL table with 37 points on the board after 16 games. They are level with points with Al-Ittihad but ahead on superior goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Huge congratulations to @AlNassrFC_EN women’s team on their 1st league win. Such a fantastic achievement Huge congratulations to @AlNassrFC_EN women’s team on their 1st league win. Such a fantastic achievement 🏆💛💙👏🏽 https://t.co/X8kycfdqC0

Poll : 0 votes