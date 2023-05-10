“I remember thinking, so this is the Zlatan I’ve seen on social media!” – Fikayo Tomori recalls how Ibrahimovic hilariously called himself ‘god’

AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori got a taste of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's famous personality when arrived at the Serie A club. Tomori has been an important part of the Milan side that have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season.

Tomori initially joined AC Milan on loan from Chelsea in January 2021. The Serie A giants decided to sign the defender on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021.

The English centre-back had a hilarious interaction with Ibrahimovic when he first arrived at the club. In conversation with Sport BIBLE, he said:

"I remember when I first came to Milan, he was asking me where I lived. I told him where, and it was actually a building close to his. So he was telling me, 'Oh you know the black building?' I said, 'Yeah, I know that building. I've seen it.' And he said, 'Yeah, I live right at the top so God can look over the city'."

Tomori added:

"I remember thinking, so this is the Zlatan I've seen on social media!"

The 25-year-old defender further added that Ibrahimovic manages to stay serious despite saying outrageous things. The legendary striker is famous for making such claims and portraying himself as a larger-than-life figure. Apart from his tremendous abilities on the pitch, his unique personality is one of the reasons behind Ibrahimovic's huge fan-following.

"When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari" - When Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke about his time under Pep Guardiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't have the best relationship with manager Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona. The Swedish striker was signed from Inter Milan in 2009, but left Barca after only a season to join AC Milan for the first time in his career.

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 matches for the Blaugrana. Speaking about his time at the club, he took a cheeky jibe at Pep Guardiola. He said (via GiveMeSport):

“When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway, and you step on the gas. Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat.”

The 41-year-old striker re-joined Milan in January 2020 after a two-year stint in the MLS. He has had an injury-riddled campaign this season, scoring one goal in four appearances. Ibrahimovic is set to join Italian side Monza at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes