"I can't remember a worse game" - Jurgen Klopp laments 'really bad' Liverpool performance during 3-0 defeat at Brighton 

After losing 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on January 14, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed concern about his team’s poor performance. With the win, Brighton surpassed the Reds in the league standings.

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League table with 28 points from 18 games. They face an uphill battle to finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking after the shocking loss, Klopp was asked if he was concerned about the club's current state, to which he replied (via Express):

"Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this? I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it. Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. A really tough day."

B/R Football @brfootball Jürgen Klopp apologized to Liverpool fans after their 3-0 loss to Brighton Jürgen Klopp apologized to Liverpool fans after their 3-0 loss to Brighton 🙏 https://t.co/5e0KBAcXGc

He also acknowledged that Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton were the better team:

"It's not difficult maybe. Brighton were the better team, it was well deserved. They played really well. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool.



Two Premier League defeats in a row for Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool are now 8th in the table. FT: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool.Two Premier League defeats in a row for Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool are now 8th in the table. https://t.co/fWSY4E9aDl

Liverpool's performance was underwhelming, but they must quickly recover as they have an important FA Cup replay against Wolves on 17 January.

Sub-par Liverpool lose 3-0 to high-flying Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Brighton completely outplayed Liverpool in their Premier League clash as they secured a historic 3-0 win. Japan's Kaoru Mitoma was a standout player for the home team in the first half and provided a constant threat off the left-wing.

The halftime break offered little respite for the Reds as Brighton scored in the 46th minute, with Solly March converting a pass from Mitoma. March added another goal seven minutes later, further widening the lead for Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp's frustration was evident and he made a quadruple change in the 69th minute, but the substitutes could not impact the outcome of the encounter.

Brighton controlled the game and dictated the pace throughout the match, outplaying and outsmarting the Reds.

Cody Gakpo, who was signed this month from PSV, failed to make a significant impact on his Premier League debut for the club. To make matters worse, Brighton scored a third goal in the 81st minute as Danny Welbeck secured a 3-0 victory for the Seagulls.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes