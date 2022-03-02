“I respect the boldness” – Kieran Tierney describes Aaron Ramsdale as ‘mental’ regarding one thing at Arsenal

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has described goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as 'mental' with regard to his dress sense. Tierney mentioned this quality of Ramsdale while being interviewed by The Face. A range of topics were discussed, including his Arsenal teammates.

When asked about his Gunners teammates' fashion sense, he noted a few offenders.

"With Cedric Soares, everything is skin-tight – he must take skin-tight jeans to the tailor to get them tighter! Pablo Mari could be the worst but he’s just left."

And Ben White’s comment makes it even better! #afc I didn’t think I could love Aaron Ramsdale anymore but this advert was brilliant!And Ben White’s comment makes it even better! I didn’t think I could love Aaron Ramsdale anymore but this advert was brilliant!😂And Ben White’s comment makes it even better!😂 #afc https://t.co/v8mvwXDNO6

"And Aaron Ramsdale has got a mental dress sense. I respect the boldness but he puts on a full Gucci tracksuit with a Gucci bucket hat and Gucci trainers. So I would say the least best dressed is Cedric, because it’s so tight!"

Tierney's feelings about Ramsdale's fashion sense certainly speak volumes about a young goalkeeper who is certainly not afraid to stand out.

His boldness and bravery has been on display on numerous occasions this season. The England international has put in some inspiring performances and, more often than not, has been a real leader at the back.

At only 23, the shot-stopper is proving to be a huge difference for Mikel Arteta this season.

Should Aaron Ramsdale be Arsenal captain?

Aaron Ramsdale has been in sensational form this season.

When Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale last summer for £30 million, from Championship outfit Sheffield United, many cast their doubt over the move.

His most recent spell with the Blades in the Premier League did not fill many Gunners fans with much confidence following the signing. Arsenal did not post a Twitter announcement of the signing due to the backlash the reports of the move had been getting.

But to say Ramsdale has proved his doubters wrong would be an understatement. Arteta's shrewd decision to bring him in has paid off as the Gunners look defensively assured at the back with the Englishman being a huge factor.

Aaron Ramsdale. My keeper Unreal content from Ramsdale Cam. I could watch this all day long.Aaron Ramsdale. My keeper Unreal content from Ramsdale Cam. I could watch this all day long.Aaron Ramsdale. My keeper❤️ https://t.co/v2wZyZF6YE

In 24 appearances for the north London side this season, he has 18 clean sheets. The Gunners also rank fifth for the least number of goals conceded in Premier League this season, having allowed 27 against them.

These performances for Arsenal have seen Ramsdale pick up an international cap for England.

Many are now touting him as Gareth Southgate's first-choice goalkeeper for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. It's understandable why that is the case.

In precarious situations for the Emirates outfit, Ramsdale has ramped up the troops. None more so than when Gabriel Magalhaes made a defensive mistake which led to the Englishman conceding.

afcstuff @afcstuff [Arsenal YouTube] Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to conceding against Wolves, caused by a mix-up between him & Gabriel Magalhães - by encouraging his team-mates.[Arsenal YouTube] #afc Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to conceding against Wolves, caused by a mix-up between him & Gabriel Magalhães - by encouraging his team-mates. ❤️ [Arsenal YouTube] #afc https://t.co/piiVg6QUSo

Instead of shouting at his defender for the error, he tried motivating his backline. It is proof that we could, perhaps, be looking at a future Gunners captain.

