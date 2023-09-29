“I respect everyone’s opinion” – Ana Maria Markovic chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Croatian footballer Ana Maria Markovic has weighed in on the never-ending GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The forward who currently plays for Swiss Women's Super League club Grasshopper picked Ronaldo over his Argentine rival. Replying to a question posed by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the 23-year-old footballer wrote:

"Cristiano for me is the best. I respect everyone’s opinion."

While Markovic admitted to being open to different opinions in the footballing community, she cheekily claimed her choice to be right. Along with a winking emoji, she added:

"But mine is right."

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated athletes of all time. It's not surprising that Markovic, who boasts a stunning three million followers on Instagram, decided in his favor.

Before leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League in December last year, Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League five times with Real Madrid and Manchester United. He won La Liga and Serie A twice each and got his hands on the Premier League trophy on three occasions.

Although Ronaldo stands two Ballon d'Or trophies behind Lionel Messi (five and seven, respectively), many consider him to be the best in the business. Currently, the forward represents Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He's netted 23 times in 27 appearances for his new club.

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Alisha Lehmann (via Getty Images)

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann picked ex-Real Madrid sensation Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked to decide between the two in November last year.

The Swiss-born 24-year-old player was responding to a fan's query on the ultimate footballing debate. While answering the question, Lehmann did not hesitate before picking the Portuguese icon.

Taking the Al-Nassr striker's name, she told the fan (via CristianoXtra):

"Ronaldo, yeah."

Although the WSL forward was quick to answer, many would find it difficult to choose between the two.

Both players have exited Europe, with Messi joining MLS club Inter Miami this summer while Ronaldo moving to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Argentina skipper is a three-time Champions League winner and recently led his national team to World Cup success in Qatar.

He's also managed to win La Liga ten times and the Ligue 1 title twice, among other honors.