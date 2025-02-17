“I respect Manchester United and I’m very grateful” - Casemiro provides update on future at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro wants to stay at the club for the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2026. The Brazil international has no plans to leave despite seeing his game time reduced under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Speaking to AS, Casemiro claimed he was happy at Manchester United and his family had settled in well in the city. The midfielder added that he was adapting well and had learned English too, and said:

“I respect Man United and I'm very grateful. I have a year and a half left on my contract and I'd like to fulfil it here in Manchester. I'm comfortable here, I’m happy and so is my family. They've adapted, we speak English.”

When quizzed about the difference between Real Madrid and Manchester United, he said:

"Real Madrid has a very strong winning mentality ingrained in its history. The culture is all about achieving greatness, about being the best. Man United also has a rich history and incredible fans, but Real Madrid is built to win Champions League titles consistently.

"At United, there’s an undeniable drive, but it takes a bit more time to return to that level of European dominance. It’s about adapting and growing to reach those heights once again. However, the commitment and professionalism are the same.”

Casemiro was linked with a move back to Brazil and a loan move to Turkey in the January transfer window. However, he stayed put at Old Trafford and could see his game time increase now following injuries to Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer.

Manchester United expected to sell players in the summer

Manchester United are planning a massive squad reshuffle and are expected to sell several players in the summer transfer window. Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that the club are open to letting Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof leave.

He told GiveMeSport (via UtdDistrict):

“Several players are expected to leave, including Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and more based on proposals they will receive. The quiet January window could prove to be good news for Man United in the summer, as they didn’t spend money on loan deals and didn’t proceed with any panic buys to give priority to the real changes in the upcoming months.”

Manchester United let Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford leave on loan during the January window. Chelsea have a £25 million obligation to make Sancho's move permanent at the end of the season, while Rashford's stay at Aston Villa could be made permanent for a reported £40 million.

