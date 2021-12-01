“I returned because the club needed me” - Dani Alves admits Barcelona hit rock bottom after Lionel Messi’s departure

Shortly after announcing Xavi Hernandez as the new Barcelona head coach, the Catalan club announced it had re-signed Dani Alves. The Brazilian was signed on a free transfer and was reportedly one of Xavi’s first requests of his new employers.

The Brazilian full-back has admitted he came back to Barcelona to help because the club hit "rock bottom." Barcelona have struggled in the aftermath of Lionel Messi’s departure. They even look set to be knocked out of the group stage of the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Deal agreed on a one-season contract after direct contact with Alves’ camp today 🇧🇷 Dani Alves back to Barcelona, here we go! He’s returning at Barça as free agent, just waiting for La Liga approval. Xavi wanted Dani Alves as new signing to help immediatly 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Deal agreed on a one-season contract after direct contact with Alves’ camp today 🇧🇷 #DaniAlves Dani Alves back to Barcelona, here we go! He’s returning at Barça as free agent, just waiting for La Liga approval. Xavi wanted Dani Alves as new signing to help immediatly 🔵🔴🤝 #FCBDeal agreed on a one-season contract after direct contact with Alves’ camp today 🇧🇷 #DaniAlves https://t.co/Ot4LKTDKz4

When asked why he returned to Barcelona, Dani Alves explained:

"When you see that the biggest player in the history of the club has just left, you realise that the club has hit rock bottom. So, we [Alves and Xavi] decided to come back... and for me it was very easy to return because the club needed me."

The 38-year-old Brazilian defender, who has already won everything club football has to offer, is unavailable for selection at the moment. Dani Alves could not be registered for any competition for Barcelona because the Brazilian was signed outside the transfer window. However, he will be available for registration and selection in January 2022, when the transfer window opens.

B/R Football @brfootball Five years after leaving Barcelona, Dani Alves is coming back home 🏆 Five years after leaving Barcelona, Dani Alves is coming back home 🏆 https://t.co/GapDpv23nb

Dani Alves will undoubtedly be a needed influence in the team’s dressing room. A serial winner, he will provide an important role model for the younger players the team will have to rely on.

It should have been Eriksen: Barcelona star Dani Alves on Ballon d'Or

Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

Although fellow club compatriot Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or, Dani Alves had other expectations:

"I think that Messi is a big candidate for the Ballon d'Or. He has [registered] all the figures to make it another time. But, to be honest, this year for me all the individual awards should have been handed to Eriksen because we have to send a message to the world that life is more important than football."

"And when one person comes back as he did, after all the things we've been through with COVID-19 that is ongoing and all this issue. I think that we can send a message to everyone that there are things which are more important than sport," he added.

