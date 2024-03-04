“I said it a couple of months ago” - Michael Owen insists Manchester United must sack Ten Hag as he identifies problem

Michael Owen has insisted that Manchester United must sack manager Erik ten Hag after identifying the problem the Red Devils are facing. This comes after United suffered yet another Premier League loss, falling 3-1 against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, March 3.

Marcus Rashford (8') gave Manchester United an early lead, but goals from Phil Foden (56', 80') and Erling Haaland (90+1') saw the Cityzens through. United have now lost two straight league games in a row, having previously lost to Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils began the Manchester derby with the intent to sabotage Manchester City's game plan and take advantage of counterattacks. But in the second half, this plan unraveled. United had trouble being dangerous in the final third, managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

After the game, Michael Owen spoke to Premier League Productions, insisting that Manchester United sack manager Ten Hag, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I said it a couple of months ago about getting rid of Ten Hag. I think they should. It's not all the manager's fault, of course not. The players go out and play. His signings have been pretty average."

He went on to reveal that he didn't understand Manchester United's playing style this season:

"I still watch United and I have no idea what they want to do, at all. If someone says to me, who doesn't watch football, what type of team are Manchester City, I would go 'Oh, they are a ball-playing team and they love attacking'. Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa. I can have an opinion on every single (one of those teams)."

The former striker continued:

"When someone says 'What are Man United?' I would go 'I don't know'. Are they a possession-based team? Counter-attacking? Sit back? Rubbish team? An average team? I genuinely don't. That has to come from the top, the manager and how we are going to play a certain way."

He also lambasted Manchester United's lack of direction and style:

"I just don't see what that direction is. If they go to Man City, play open, attacking football, five or six great moves and lose 6-2, then that's their print now. Okay, they aren't good enough because of certain players, but that's how we are going to play. It baffles me how you can spend so much money, have so much time, and not have a style."

Manchester United are sixth in the league standings, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag criticizes officiating in Manchester derby

Erik ten Hag has expressed his dissatisfaction with the referees during the match against Manchester City. One issue arose when Phil Foden scored City's opening goal after Marcus Rashford was allegedly brought down by Kyle Walker.

Ten Hag's outrage at this resulted in his receiving a yellow card for his on-field response. He told the press after the game (via Football365):

“Let’s say this, it is very debatable. I think there was contact and a defining moment in the game."

Ten Hag also took issue with Ederson, City's goalkeeper, labelling his tackle on Alejandro Garnacho as 'reckless'. The replays showed the Brazilian won the ball but caught Garnacho due to his momentum.