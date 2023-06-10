Former Watford striker Troy Deeney recently opened up on his 'cojones' dig at Arsenal. After Watford defeated the Gunners 2-1 at home during the 2017-18 season, Deeney said that the Gunners lacked 'Cojones'.

Deeney's Watford, though, were relegated from the Premier League in the 2020-21 season with a loss to Arsenal at the Emirates sealing their relegation. Speaking about the game, the striker recently said (via talkSPORT):

"We lost at Arsenal, 3-2, me and Welbz [Danny Welbeck] scored, we could have probably beaten you, it was that COVID year, behind closed doors. We got relegated on that day, this is at Arsenal, and everyone was like, 'Ahhh cajones!' and whatever, 'shut your mouth man.’"

Deeney said he had the chance to join the Gunners if he apologized for his comments.

"Then, back in training, I’m just on the bike because my knee isn’t right," Deeney continued. "Someone from them calls, like, 'Yo, would you go Arsenal? But what you have to do, you have to apologise for that comment.' I said I wasn’t going to apologise for that."

Deeney didn't eventually move to north London. He ended up rejoining boyhood club Birmingham and has been playing for them since. He has scored 11 goals in 56 games for the club.

Arsenal might need a new striker next season

The Gunners scored 84 goals in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, just five less than champions Manchester City. However, they lacked a proper number nine. Gabriel Jesus, whom they signed from Manchester City last summer, spent a chunk of time on the sidelines due to injuries. The Brazilian scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in his first season at the club.

During Jesus' absence, Eddie Nketiah deputized well. However, he also had a spell on the sidelines due to injuries and poor. Mikel Arteta's side signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. While Trossard was a master creator, he didn't score much, with one goal and 10 assists in 22 matches across competitions.

The north London side have been linked with signing a new attacker in the summer. Dusan Vlahovic is one of the players who the club have been linked with (via talkSPORT). Mikel Arteta's side were previously linked with making a move for the Serbian. However, he ended up joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022.

