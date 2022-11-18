"I said to him [Ronaldo], the coach made a point" - Bruno Fernandes opens up on his relationship with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive Man Utd interview

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo following the latter's explosive interview.

Ronaldo slammed Man Utd on multiple fronts during his 90-minute conversation with Piers Morgan. He claimed that the Red Devils had 'betrayed' him and stated that he doesn't respect manager Erik ten Hag as he doesn't respect him back.

The former Real Madrid attacker met Bruno Fernandes at the Portugal team's camp for the Qatar World Cup. A video of the duo meeting for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo's comments started doing the rounds, with some suggesting that Fernandes wasn't happy with his teammate.

However, speaking after Portugal's warm-up match victory over Nigeria, where the Man Utd midfielder scored two goals, he put a rest to rumors of any rift with Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter did not play in the match due to a stomach bug as the Seleccao won the encounter 4-0.

"I didn't read the interview so I am OK with that," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"As I said before, now is about the national team with Portugal. I said to him [Ronaldo] that the coach made a point that it is 'us.' He has made that point since I came into the national team in 2017, I think, and that is still clear in his mind, that the main thing here is the national team and us.

"We have to be focused on the World Cup because the World Cup doesn't come around many times.

"Cristiano is lucky to play in one [a World Cup] five times. This [upcoming tournament] will be his fifth time in the World Cup, so everyone is ready for that and everyone wants to give their best for the team."

He claimed that the video of him meeting Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portugal camp was taken out of context and stressed on the importance of focusing on the World Cup.

"They put the sound [on the TV] after. Did you hear it with the sound? In Portugal we have a problem [with that]," Fernandes said.

"I was watching on one of the channels that was talking about that, saying it was 'cold' and 'bad' for 45 minutes. All of a sudden, they went to a break and the sound came on it and said that he was joking with me.

"They came back and said there was a joke, and then cut it there. If they go back they will see that there was a problem. But if they tell the truth and explain what was in that video, people will know.

"As I said, this is the national team and Manchester United will be my focus after the World Cup, after December 18, because that is the final."

Bruno Fernandes further highlighted that his focus is on himself and performing at the World Cup. He added that he has no problem with anyone, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I have no problem with anyone," the Man Utd star added.

"I do my job and, as one manager once said to me, everything that you can control is yourself. I think everyone thinks the same way. You have to control yourself, give your best and let's see."

Portugal start their FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group H encounter against Ghana on November 24.

