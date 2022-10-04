“I said this on Sky Sports, after that they never invited me again” – Rafael van der Vaart claims his opinion about Manchester United star that got ‘entire England’ after him is now well-accepted

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that his previous comments about Manchester United defender Harry Maguire weren't well received by the English media.

The Dutchman criticized the centre-back for his performance in England's run in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions finished third after losing the semi-final against the Netherlands but winning their third-place match against Switzerland.

Van der Vaart had said back then on Sky Sports (via @TheEuropeanLad):

"When I go see an amateur club on Sunday I can find 3 players who can play like him. I mean that. I think he goes home everyday and says to his wife: 'I am so sh*t but they keep paying me well. They really believe I'm good.'"

Manchester United, however, signed Maguire from Leicester City that summer for £80 million, which is still a world record fee for a defender.

Van der Vaart recently revisited his comments on Ziggosport and claimed (via TheEuropeanLad):

"Look I saw Maguire at the Nations League and I just thought he was bad. A few days later he got sold for about €90M which I believed was ridicilous. I said this on SkySports, after that they never invited me again and I got the entire England after me."

He added:

"Now I have the feeling that suddenly everyone believes he's not really good too."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Van der Vaart tonight:



Maguire has come under immense criticism since the start of last season for his poor performances for Manchester United.

Manager Erik ten Hag has demoted the Englishman to the bench this season as he has started just three games in all competitions. The Red Devils have lost all three of those matches.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Harry Maguire shouldn't start for England in FIFA World Cup

While Maguire has struggled massively in recent times, England manager Gareth Southgate is still backing the centre-back. He played both their UEFA Nations League matches last month but unfortunately, picked up a hamstring injury.

However, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that Southgate cannot start Maguire in the upcoming World Cup. He told Sky Sports:

"I think it's got to the point now where the injury he's got, the form... I think Gareth Southgate will be seriously thinking of leaving him out of the team now just to protect him. He's making mistakes and nothing is going his way."

England have been grouped alongside Iran, USA and Wales at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

