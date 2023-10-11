"I said to my wife, 'This is going in'" - David Beckham recalls moment leading up to Lionel Messi's first goal for Inter Miami

David Beckham said that he turned to his wife Victoria and claimed that Lionel Messi was going to score from the freekick on his debut for Inter Miami. The Englishman said that he was certain about it after seeing the Argentine place the ball a little further behind from where the foul was given.

Speaking on the Messi Meets America documentary, Beckham said:

"I saw him raise the ball and move it back little bit, then I said to my wife, 'This is going in.'"

It was not the first time Beckham spoke about the freekick from Messi. Minutes after the match in the Leagues Cup, MLS Season Pass caught up with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer and he said:

"To be honest, as soon as I saw the freekick given, I thought, 'This is the way it's meant to end'. Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch - that's what they produce."

Lionel Messi was making his debut for the MLS club and came on in the 54th minute. He scored from the freekick in the 94th minute to seal a 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi on his debut for Inter Miami and the freekick against Cruz Azul

Lionel Messi also spoke about his debut in the documentary and claimed that he had not dreamt of such a scenario. The former Barcelona star said that he was stunned when DeAndre Yedlin offered him the armband and was reluctant to take no for an answer. He said:

"The truth is it was crazy how it happened. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine it playing out that way. Obviously you always dream big and always imagine the best, don't you? But the truth is that I hadn't imagined it."

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are out of the MLS Playoffs this season despite a late push. They have two matches left this season and will be touring Asia next month.