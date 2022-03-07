"I saw an advantage, and I took it" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opens up on his role in Martinelli's goal against Watford 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on the role he played in Gabriel Martinelli's goal in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arteta has guided Arsenal to contention for UEFA Champions League football next season. The victory over the Hornets means they have now replaced Manchester United in fourth place. The Gunners are a point above United, and have three games in hand, having won their last four.

The manager played a key role in the north London outfit's third goal in the win. Arteta has shed light on his involvement, as his quick thinking brought the goal to fruition. He told reporters (via Express):

"I saw an advantage, and I took it; we have to be alive, and that is the way I live the game. I try to instill that in the team as well."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Mikel Arteta playing ballboy to assist Arsenal's third goal vs Watford Mikel Arteta playing ballboy to assist Arsenal's third goal vs Watford 😅 https://t.co/In2rUkHmw4

The Gunners have three games in hand over their closest competitors for fourth spot Manchester United, and are brimming with confidence. They are in a fine run of form that has seen them go unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and take control of the top-four race.

Should the Gunners end up finishing fourth, they will return to the Champions League for the first time in five years.

Will Arsenal secure fourth place?

Manchester United surrendered fourth spot on Sunday.

The 3-2 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road could be one of the deciding moments in the race for Champions League qualification in the Premier League this season.

It came on a day when main challengers Manchester United were thrashed in the Manchester derby, giving up fourth place they were holding for a while. Arteta's side now sit in a promising position with three games in hand on the Red Devils.

They do have some huge games coming up where they will need to be at their best to secure fourth position, though.

The Gunners are yet to face title challengers Liverpool. They also play an impressive Crystal Palace led by former Gooner Patrick Vieira and sixth-placed West Ham United. There is also a tantalising home fixture against Manchester United as well. That game on April 23 could go a long way in deciding who takes the fourth spot.

However, it is Arsenal's games in hand, coinciding with the contrast in the form of the two sides that will have Arteta confident of finishing the season in the top four.

The Gunners have shown grit and determination, none more so than in their 2-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers recently. Meanwhile, the likes of United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have had hiccups recently. All three have squandered promising positions in the league, and Arsenal have made the most of that.

Come May, the Emirates outfit could seal qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

