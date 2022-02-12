“I saw him flying about” – Andy Robertson shares first impression of Luis Diaz in Liverpool training

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has spoken of his first impression of the new club signing Luis Diaz. The Colombian joined the Premier League giants on deadline day of the January transfer window for £37.2 million plus add-ons from FC Porto.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Yep, Luis Díaz is going to be just fine in the Premier League Yep, Luis Díaz is going to be just fine in the Premier League 🙌🔴 https://t.co/XLJ1WxOCIt

Robertson revealed his thoughts after his first encounter with the forward. The Scotland international was particularly impressed with Diaz's adaptation.

“In his first training session I saw him flying about and I thought ‘he’ll be OK here!" Robertson told BT Sport.

Diaz made his Premier League debut on Thursday night in the side's 2-0 win over Leicester City and Robertson touched on the player's performance in the game,

"For his first start, I thought he was excellent today. I think the crowd really took to him.”

The Colombia international's quick adaptation to Premier League football will excite Liverpool fans. And if Robertson's words are anything to go by, the former Porto forward will be a fearsome attacker for EPL defenders to deal with.

Liverpool's strength in numbers

Klopp has transformed Liverpool

The Anfield outfit have been in scincilating form this season and if it weren't for the extraordinary performances of Manchester City, they would be looking at a potential Premier League title.

But the squad that manager Jurgen Klopp has built is one that many European sides will fear.

There had been fears that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's temporary departure from the club to play AFCON football in January would hamper the side's form.

But the Merseyside club continued to excel in their absence with the likes of Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho putting in stellar performances.

Klopp's transfer business in recent times has seen the squad emerge as of Europe's best, with Diaz just the icing on an already formidable Liverpool cake.

Should the club make even more shrewd transfer deals in the future then they could be set to remain at the top of English football for many years to come.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is one name being linked with a move to Anfield with reports suggesting the player could decline a new contract at the Gunners.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, with Jurgen Klopp very interested in bringing the 20-year-old to Anfield Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, with Jurgen Klopp very interested in bringing the 20-year-old to Anfield https://t.co/SIAaOXkuyB

Another name being touted with a move to the Reds is Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, who could be a long-term replacement for captain Jordan Henderson as the latter reaches the end of his storied career.

Jurgen Klopp's side are becoming more and more dangerous with each passing year.

