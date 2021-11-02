"I saw a humbleness in the way they played" - Rio Ferdinand salutes Arsenal duo for leading by example on the pitch

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Ferdinand believes the duo have displayed 'humbleness' and 'leadership' in recent weeks whilst playing for Mikel Arteta's side.

The Gunners claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday (October 30) afternoon at the King Power Stadium. Mikel Arteta's side have put in a number of impressive performances in recent times and have shown signs of unity, vision, direction and cohesion.

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Ben White have been praised for their performances in recent weeks. However, it was the performances of Aubameyang and Lacazette that caught the eye of Rio Ferdinand.

"What I liked about the team was I saw a humbleness in Aubameyang and Lazacette in the way that they played. They got back into a system," said Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

"Again, they got back into a structure and they played for that team and led by example. I think they've lacked that leadership on the pitch when I've watched them at times and them two for me showed that in that game."

Arsenal have won three and drawn two of their last five games in the Premier League. The Gunners are currently in sixth place in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign, as he scored just ten goals in 29 appearances in the league for Arsenal last season. The Gabon striker has refound his goal-scoring touch as he has scored seven goals in ten appearances in all competitions for Arsenal in this campaign.

Alexandre Lacazette, on the other hand, was heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer. But a move out of the club failed to materialize for the Frenchman. Despite scoring just one goal in five appearances in the league for Arsenal this season, Lacazette has improved his work-rate and link-up play.

Arsenal's improvement under Mikel Arteta has their fans dreaming of European football next season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has overseen some good performances.

Arsenal endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign under the management of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions in the early stages and finished in eighth-place in the Premier League table.

The north London club also lost their first three league games this season, which led many to believe Arsenal would part ways with Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has, however, managed to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium and has found a way to get the best out of his current squad.

Arsenal spent in excess of £120 million on new signings this summer. The board have decided to back Mikel Arteta financially and believe he will be able to guide Arsenal back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Arsenal's attacking play, shape and defensive solidity in recent weeks have put them back in the reckoning for the European places come the end of the season.

