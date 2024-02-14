“I saw Leo Messi” - Michael Owen compares Real Madrid star with Lionel Messi after display in RB Leipzig win

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen compared Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz with Lionel Messi. On Tuesday, February 13. Los Blancos won 1-0 against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Round of 16 game in the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of a brilliant solo effort from Diaz.

The Spanish winger picked up the ball in midfield, dribbled past a few players and beautifully curled his effort into the corner to score the only goal on the night. Comapring his effort to what Lionel Messi can produce, Owen said (via Metro):

"I saw what Brahim did to score his goal, and I saw Leo Messi."

Speaking about his goal, Diaz said:

"My goal? I picked the ball up, turned well, and, then, I saw they were scared to tackle me. They stepped off, and I bent it into the top corner. I’m intuitive. I saw Vini (Vinicius Junior), and I wanted to pass to him, but, then, I waited. It was a beautiful goal."

He was taken off later in the game with a calf injury, to which Diaz added:

"Injury? ‘I’m not sure right now. I felt a kick, and, then, it was like my calf seized up. I guess we’ll run tests tomorrow, and, hopefully, nothing will come of it."

Brahim Diaz replaced Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid line-up

Diaz played as the withdrawn forward in the absence of Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham. Talking about the English midfielder, Diaz said:

"Bellingham? I love him, we’ve got on so well since day one. I’m helping him with his Spanish. He’s a world class player, and we’re going to love having him here. Aside from his charisma, he’s a wonderful person and player."

Bellingham has been ruled out for the month with an ankle injury. The former Borussia Dortmund man has been the star player for Los Blancos this season.

Since joining the club in the summer of 2023, Bellingham has registered 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games for Real Madrid across competitions. The Englishman celebrated Diaz' goal by congratulating his Spanish teammate with a post on X.

Expand Tweet

Brahim Diaz, for his part, celebrated his goal by imitating Bellingham's signature celebration.