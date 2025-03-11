“I saw a man looking like, I ain’t gonna let Arsenal beat me” - Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Manchester United star after draw with Gunners

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has showered praise on Ayden Heaven following his debut against Arsenal on Sunday, March 9. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a stunning free kick before Declan Rice equalized for the away side.

Heaven was on the bench for the Premier League game at Old Trafford, but was called into action at half time following Leny Yoro's injury. The 18-year-old left Arsenal to join Manchester United this winter, and was outstanding in his debut.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand insisted that the teenager refused to be defeated by his former side.

“I saw a man looking like, I ain’t gonna let Arsenal beat me today, like, because there’s a pride on it. You go to your old club, it’s quite an emotional thing, and there’s a lot of pressure to come into," said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“You got to prove now, why I’m here, and I’ve left you lot, and I’m playing in the first team. Now this is why. That’s a big pressure, and I thought he handled it really well.”

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was also full of praise for the teenager after the game.

“I think he did really well. He is really comfortable with the ball. So relaxed, very aggressive and I think we have a very good player there,” said Amorim.

Ferdinand was pleased with Amorim's words and added that it would do Heaven a world of good.

“I really like it, and [being] really positive about him will be great for his confidence. And I think he’s been justified going to Man United at this point, because he’s playing right now,” said Ferdinand.

Ayden Heaven's performance will give also hope to the Red Devils who are facing an injury crisis at the back.

How many defenders are Manchester United missing due to injuries?

Ruben Amorim

When Leny Yoro hobbled off at half-time, he joined a growing list of injured defenders at Manchester United. It is unclear if the Frenchman's knock is serious, but the Red Devils are running out of options at the back at the moment.

Lisandro Martinez is out for the season with an ACL injury, while Jonny Evans is sidelined since January with a muscle injury. Harry Maguire wasn't in the squad for the Arsenal and it is unclear when he will return. Manchester United currently have Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof as the only fit senior centerbacks.

