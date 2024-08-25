"I saw Nico coming" - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal claims he used Nico Williams' weakness to score against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has claimed that he took advantage of his best mate Nico Williams' defensive weakness to score against Athletic Bilbao (August 24). The La Masia graduate called his Spanish national teammate a 'good friend', but mentioned that he was not very 'intense in defense'.

Yamal scored the Catalan giants' opener in the 24th minute. A free-kick into the box was punched away by Bilbao keeper Alex Padilla, falling at the feet of the 17-year-old at the edge of the box.

Williams came in to close him down, but the tricky Barca forward shifted it away from him onto his left foot and unleashed a vicious curling effort. The ball deflected off Athletic right-back Inigo Lekue into the back of the net.

Trending

Oihan Sancet equalized from the spot (42'), but Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski ended up scoring the winner for the Blaugrana (75'). Speaking post-game about the win and the goal, Yamal said (via GOAL):

"I'm very happy with the team's victory. It's important to get off to a good start in the first home game. I saw Nico (Williams) coming, who is not very intense in defense, and I saw the gap to shoot. I'm thinking about looking ahead. Games are won with goals and the more we can score, the better. Nico and I are good friends."

After scoring his first goal of the season, Yamal will be eager to make his mark again in Barcelona's upcoming LaLiga fixture against Rayo Vallecano on August 27.

"I just congratulated him" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reveals post-game conversation with Nico Williams

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick revealed his post-game conversation with Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams after the Catalan giants' 2-1 victory. He said that he only 'congratulated' him on his EURO 2024 triumph with Spain, and confirmed that there was no talk about the 22-year-old's rumored move to the Camp Nou.

Williams has been linked with a move to Barcelona for the past few months. Due to his great camaraderie with La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal, the rumors gathered steam of late.

However, the goalscorer in the EURO 2024 final recently confirmed his decision to continue with Bilbao and even took up the No. 10 jersey at the club. This derailed Barca's plans to potentially make a move for him before the end of the summer transfer window.

Revealing what was said in his exchange with Williams after the full-time whistle, Flick said (via Barca News Network h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"My hug to Nico Williams? I just congratulated him for the Euros. I don’t like talking about opponents."

Niko Williams contributed eight goals and 19 assists last season and will be looking to get off the mark in the current campaign when Athletic Bilbao meet Valencia in their next LaLiga fixture on August 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback