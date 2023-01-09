"I saw him play with an invincible soul" - El Indio Solari blasts Lionel Messi critics and says the Argentina superstar was a true 'captain'

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win inspired by Lionel Messi has united the country like never before. One celebrity reveling in their country's success is famous musician Carlos El Indio Solari.

In an interview published by journalist Marcelo Figueras on El Cohete a la Luna, Solari blasted the critics of Lionel Messi, saying he saw him play with an 'invincible soul'.

"The 'cold chest' ate the championship. I saw him play with an invincible soul, in front of whoever he was. He had to be the captain, not only in football terms, and he bankrolled it. And even so it was dramatic, "he explained.

Solari further added:

"On the channels that are on the air 24 hours a day, they end up saying nonsense that people buy, as if they were the Gospel. And the day the woman gored them, they get up and grab Messi. It was a group of journalists, yes, using their tricks and breaking their balls.

Solari also blasted the people who were against Angel Di Maria starting the game.

"A guy on his knees asking: 'Don't put Fideo on...' That other one who dug the pit, demanding that Messi retire before the World Cup... I don't know who is going to hire those people, from here on out. The whole world must hate them underpants!" he exclaimed.

Argentina and Lionel Messi dominated the World Cup final for 80 minutes before two quickfire goals from Kylian Mbappe leveled the game

Argentina were cruising through the World Cup final with a 2-0 lead before Kylian Mbappe dragged France back into the game with two quickfire goals in the 80th and 81st minutes.

Argentina then regained the lead through Lionel Messi in extra-time, only for Mbappe to strike back with a penalty awarded after a handball inside the area by Gonzalo Montiel.

The penalty was converted to make it 3-3 before Emiliano Martinez made a vital save from Kolo Muani in the final seconds of the game to keep the score level.

Argentina emerged champions, winning the penalty shootout 4-2 with Emi Martinez once again proving to be the hero.

Argentina's win helped them become world champions for the third time in their history. They had previously won the tournament in 1978 when they were the hosts and then in 1986 in Mexico when Diego Maradona inspired them to glory.

