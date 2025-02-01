“I saw the potential but Slot what have you done?” - Fans thrilled by display from 'unbelievable' 22-year-old Liverpool star in win vs Bournemouth

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Ryan Gravenberch after he excelled during their 2-0 win over Bournemouth. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium (Saturday, February 1).

The Cherries started well on the front foot and were nearly rewarded when Antoine Semenyo struck the post in the 20th minute. However, Lewis Cook clipped Cody Gakpo inside his box, leading to Mohamed Salah dispatching his penalty 10 minutes later to make it 1-0.

Bournemouth came close to leveling soon after with David Brooks having his goal ruled out for offside. Marcus Tavernier's shot hit the woodwork before Justin Kluivert missed from close range despite having an open goal. Salah punished the Cherries with a brilliant shot into the top-left corner (75') to seal the win for Liverpool.

Gravenberch had another excellent game as Liverpool's No. 6. The 22-year-old was the most accurate passer on the field, completing 40 from an attempted 43 (93 percent accuracy). He also created two chances, won the most tackles (four), made nine recoveries and four interceptions, and won the most duels (nine), per FotMob.

One Liverpool fan credited Arne Slot for transforming Gravenberch into an effective DM:

"Gravenberch is in a class of his own right now. Damnnn. I saw the potential but Slot what have you done??"

Another fan posted Gravenberch's stats, before adding:

"What an unbelievable footballer. Wow"

Other fans reacted below:

"Has there been any midfielders better than Ryan Gravenberch this season ? What a world class season he’s having," one fan commented

"Aside from United away, I think that was Gravenberch's best performance for us and that's saying something given how good he's been. He's gone from a barely used 8 to a world-class 6. Arguably Slot's greatest accomplishment with us so far," another added

"Are you lot seeing Gravenberch under this press? He's one of the best players itw lol," one fan insisted

"Ryan Gravenberch is easily top 3 best midfielders in the world. His presence in the midfield winning and retaining the ball is the reason to our great season," another chimed in

"I can’t believe football almost lost a talent like Gravenberch after that stint at Bayern, we signed this guy for £25m and it was seen as a gamble," one fan pointed out

"Gravenberch is actually unreal. Deserves the PFA POTY. Consistently their best player in these type of games," a rival fan stated

"Gravenberch off this season alone is one of my favourite LFC players ever. This is the type of game we would’ve lost last season simply because we didn’t have a player like this," another admitted

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah makes PL history after netting brace in Bournemouth win

Mohamed Salah made Premier League history after inspiring the Reds to a gritty 2-0 win over Bournemouth with a brilliant brace. He is now the sixth all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the league, overtaking Frank Lampard (177).

Salah has now scored 178 goals and provided 81 assists in 274 league appearances since joining Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian King has been nothing short of consistent and could potentially overtake Andrew Cole (187) and Sergio Aguero (184) by the end of the season.

Salah has now scored 25 goals and provided 17 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. Liverpool remain at the top of the table with 56 points from 23 games.

