"I saw that there was a third person" - Roma legend Francesco Totti says he was in 'depression' after finding out former wife Ilary Blasi cheated on him

Former Italy and AS Roma forward Francesco Totti has opened up about his separation from former wife Ilary Blasi, claiming she cheated on him even before the start of his romance with Noemi Bocchi.

Totti, who is considered the best Roma player of all time, met Blasi in 2002 and got married three years later in June 2005 at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli. The wedding was telecast live on Sky Italia, as fans broke into celebrations across the country.

In November 2005, the pair welcomed their first child Christian. Totti and Blasi have two more children – Chanel, 15, and Isabel, 6.

Earlier in February, the Giallorossi legend was said to be having an affair with Bocchi, which created further rifts in his marriage. However, he has now clarified that he was not the first to betray. In an interview with Corriere della Sera (via MARCA), he said:

"It's not true that I was the first to betray. I said I wasn't going to talk and I didn't, but I've read too many hoaxes in the last few weeks. Some of them have even made my children suffer."

He added:

"In September last year, rumours began to reach me: 'Look, Ilary has someone else'. Indeed, more than one. I had never done it in 20 years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I became suspicious."

He continued:

"I looked at her mobile phone. And I saw that there was a third person, who was acting as an intermediary between Ilary and another one. Something like: 'See you at the hotel'."

He concluded:

"There have been rumours in the past, regarding both her and me. But they were really rumours. Here was the evidence. The facts. And that led to depression. I couldn't sleep anymore. I pretended nothing was wrong, but I was no longer me, I was someone else. I got out of it thanks to Naomi. We used to hang out as friends. Then, after the New Year, it became a story. Ilary dated other men before my story with Naomi was born."

Totti split up with Blasi in July this year.

Francesco Totti: Roma's one-club legend

Francesco Totti made his senior debut for Roma at the age of 16 in 1993 after joining the club's youth academy in 1989. He went on to make 785 appearances for the Serie A outfit, registering 307 goals and 186 assists.

During his time at his boyhood club, he lifted one Serie A title in 2001, two Coppa Italia trophies in 2007 and 2008 and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies in 2002 and 2008. He announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy