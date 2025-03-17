“I could say 5 different right now” - Carlos Alcaraz responds after snubbing Lionel Messi & picking Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT in his top 5 footballers

Spanish tennis star and Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz has stated that he missed out on naming Lionel Messi in his top 5 footballers list that had Cristiano Ronaldo. He was quick to state that it was just a mistake and added that he could name 5 different players every time he was quizzed about it.

Taking to Instagram after his video went viral earlier this year, Alcaraz claimed that he forgot to name Messi. The Tennis star added that he does not have a concrete top 5 list for the best footballers ever and wrote:

"Can’t believe I said those 5 forgetting Messi and few more. I could say 5 different right now."

In the video that went viral, Alcaraz named Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Ronaldinho and Neymar Jr. alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as his GOATs.

Lionel Messi fans were quick to spot it, while the fans of the Portuguese superstar were also happy to share it across their social media accounts.

Carlos Alcaraz picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022

Carlo Alcaraz was talking to the media in 2022 when he was asked to pick his football GOAT. The Tennis star was in a press conference ahead of the Italian open when he picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the presser, the Tennis star claimed that everyone was lucky to watch the Messi-Ronaldo era but he was picking the Barcelona legend despite being a Real Madrid fan. He said via Essentially Sports:

"Those of us who have watched football since the Cristiano era have been lucky. And Messi, because they are two gods. I am a fan of Real Madrid, but not of the radicals. Personally, I am sincerely Cristiano (Ronaldo), but with Messi, I am not going to deny that they are one of the best in history. Messi has a different kind of football than Cristiano. For me, he has more variety.”

Alcaraz got to meet Messi on the red carpet in Paris in 2023 and was awestruck by the Argentine. The two were attending the Laureus World Sport Awards and the Tennis star said at the event via The Sun:

“It’s crazy, I’ve never met him before. It’s crazy to see him here just metres from me. It’s honestly crazy.”

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that the meeting at Laureus World Sport Awards was his first ever interaction with Lionel Messi.

