"I cannot say that anyone is better than him" - La Liga star claims Lionel Messi will be the world's best player as long as he's 'active'

According to Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will be the world's best footballer for as long as he is 'active' in the sport.

The Inter Miami phenomenon continues to dominate the global stage, having recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or, following a breathtaking performance in the 2022 World Cup. Simultaneously, a new wave of football prodigies has begun to take the world by storm, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham leading the charge.

Bellingham's recent exploits for Real Madrid have been exceptional, as evidenced by his remarkable 16 goals in 18 appearances.

However, when asked about the prodigy's status as the world's best, Aitor Ruibal hailed Lionel Messi instead (via GOAL):

“As long as Messi is active, I cannot say that anyone is better than him. It is true that he is one of the best right now and at his age, he is surely among the best ones here, if not already.”

Saudi Pro League director invites Lionel Messi to join the league

The Saudi Pro League has extended a warm welcome for Lionel Messi, should the Argentine superstar consider a move away from Inter Miami. Sporting director Michael Emenalo recently reiterated the Saudi Pro League's interest in Messi.

The Argentine legend left Europe for the first time in his career in July, joining Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. He had previously entertained thoughts of a transfer to Saudi Arabia, but opted for a move to the United States, which has been marked by a trophy win in his initial months.

Despite this, Emenalo has revealed that the Saudi Pro League remains keenly interested in the prospect of signing Lionel Messi. Speaking to The Guardian, he said (via GOAL):

"If he decides next season that he wants to come here, we will be happy to welcome him. If he wants to stay in MLS, we will be very, very happy for him."

A potential move to Saudi Arabia for Lionel Messi would place him in the company of his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr. Additionally, it would reunite Messi with former Barcelona teammate Neymar, who is now with Al-Hilal.

Karim Benzema, a former Real Madrid superstar, plays for Al-Ittihad, while there has been an assembly of world-class talent from Europe moving to the Saudi Pro League. These include former Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, as well as former Chelsea players N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly.