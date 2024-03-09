"I would say different squad, but the players are very hungry" - Mo Salah on difference between the current and Liverpool squad from 2 years ago

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has stated that the Reds currently have a different squad from what they had a couple of years ago. Moreover, he also stated that the Reds have a good chance of winning more silverware in the 2023-24 campaign.

Ahead of Liverpool's huge clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday (March 10), the Egyptian attacker said that the Reds can win multiple trophies in the ongoing season.

Salah also talked about former Liverpool players, who have left the Anfield outfit in the recent few years. He said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I don't want to take anything from the [previous] players. They help a lot in the team in the past. They were unbelievable here. All the players who left were unbelievable."

Salah then claimed that the current Liverpool squad is different and the players are hungry for more victories as well as trophies. He added:

"This year, I would say [it's a] different squad, but the players are very hungry. We have a good chance to win everything. We just need to give it a proper try. We have nothing to lose, [so] just give it a try and see."

Last month, Liverpool won the EFL Cup and they're also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United. Moreover, the Reds are also in the top spot in the Premier League with 63 points in 27 matches. In the UEFA Europa League, they're in a Round of 16 tie against Sparta Praha.

Newcastle United joins Liverpool in race to sign €80 million defender: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Liverpool in their pursuit of signing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per O Joga via SportWitness.

The 20-year-old joined Sporting CP from Danish club Midtjylland in January 2021. Since then, he has made 43 appearances for the Portuguese side, bagging three goals and an assist.

This season, the Ivory Coast defender has also managed to keep five clean sheets in 17 appearances in the Portuguese league. As per the aforementioned report, Ousmane Diomande has a reported release clause of €80 million release.

Moreover, the Reds are looking forward to signing the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keen to sign a reliable partner for Sven Botman.