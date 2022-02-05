“I say fair play to Arsenal” – Paul Merson lauds Gunners for making key ‘decision’

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has applauded the Gunners for offloading Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The 32-year-old forward was frozen out of the team by manager Mikel Arteta on disciplinary grounds. Aubameyang has since joined La Liga giants FC Barelona on a free transfer.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Paul Merson has shed light on Aubameyang's situation at the Emirates Stadium. He said:

“For once, I say fair play to Arsenal on Aubameyang. They’ve made a decision. Too often they’ve taken the easy option. Not this time. They just wanted rid of him and they got it done. Before he got his contract Aubameyang was unplayable. But he wasn’t really performing this season and the rift between him and the manager had got too big."

Merson believes the Gunners could channel the liberated funds to sign a world-class replacement. He added:

“Now they’ve got to get their work done and make sure they’ve got a top drawer centre forward signed up on day one in the summer. I like what they’ve done. They’ve freed up a lot of wages and whoever comes in won’t be saying: ‘Aubameyang gets £350,000-a-week. I want £350,000-a-week as well.’ That’s nipped in the bud now. They won’t be held to ransom. And they can use the money they’ve saved to get a top-class player like Calvert-Lewin.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal's talisman prior to the 2021-22 season. The Gabonese forward played an instrumental role in helping Mikel Arteta win the FA Cup and the Community Shield back in 2020. However, since then the relationship between the player and the manager has soured.

Aubameyang had not played a game for the Gunners since their 3-1 defeat to Everton back in early December and was even stripped of the club captaincy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now joined Barcelona as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward was forced to retire earlier this season after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Arsenal return to Premier League action next week

Arsenal return to Premier League action next week when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 10th of February. The Gunners have not played since their 0-0 draw with Burnley back on the 23rd of January.

Arsenal had an extended break compared to other teams following their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta's side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the City Ground last month.

Edited by Parimal