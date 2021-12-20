Gary Neville hails "special" Liverpool star during Spurs draw

Manchester United legend Gary Neville admitted that Alisson is a special goalkeeper during Liverpool's draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The two sides earned a point each after the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Harry Kane, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, and Heung-Min Son finding the back of the net.

The match was not short of controversy and was filled with talking points from start to finish.

Andrew Robertson was sent off for a challenge on Emerson Royal when the score was 2-2. Meanwhile, many believe Harry Kane should have been shown a red card for a tackle on the Scotland captain in the first half.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson also became a topic of discussion after his mistake allowed Heung-Min Son to equalize for Spurs. However, the Brazilian was solid between the sticks for the rest of the game.

Manchester United great Gary Neville, in particular, was impressed with one of Alisson's saves in the first half. Dele Alli attempted to find the bottom right corner of the goal after being played in by Harry Kane but was denied by the goalkeeper.

Expressing his thoughts on the save, Gary Neville said in commentary for Sky Sports [via Rousing The Kop]:

“I have to say, Alisson, he is a special goalkeeper. It’s a brilliant save.”

Alisson made a total of three saves for Liverpool against Tottenham, but let himself down by making a mistake that allowed Heung-Min Son to score.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unhappy with referees in Tottenham Hotspur draw

Liverpool were without a host of key players for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur, and they didn't look like they were in their usual rhythm.

Jurgen Klopp, though, feels his side could have got more out of the game if it was not for poor refereeing. The German tactician is of the view that Harry Kane should have been sent off and Liverpool also deserved a penalty after Diogo Jota was allegedly brought down in the box in the first half.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



"OK we can say you can give Robbo a red card. It was not the smartest challenge of his life. But [Kane] was definitely a red card. If Robbo's leg is on the ground, then it's a broken leg."



#LFC Jurgen Klopp to Sky"OK we can say you can give Robbo a red card. It was not the smartest challenge of his life. But [Kane] was definitely a red card. If Robbo's leg is on the ground, then it's a broken leg." Jurgen Klopp to Sky "OK we can say you can give Robbo a red card. It was not the smartest challenge of his life. But [Kane] was definitely a red card. If Robbo's leg is on the ground, then it's a broken leg."#LFC

Also Read Article Continues below

Having dropped points against Tottenham, Liverpool will now be looking to bounce back when they face Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande