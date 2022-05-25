"I would say" - Jordan Henderson makes strong statement about Liverpool ahead of Champions League final with Real Madrid

Jordan Henderson has sent Real Madrid a warning and claimed they are set to face a different Liverpool this weekend to the one they defeated in the 2018 Champions League final.

The Reds captain added that players are much more mature now and new additions have given them a different dimension.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final this weekend. The two sides faced each other in the 2018 final, which Los Blancos won 3-1.

Speaking to The Guardian, Henderson seemed confident in his teammates. He said:

"I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we've grown since then. New players have come in, we've been successful, we've had bad moments as well within that period, and all of that you learn from. I definitely feel this is a different team to what Madrid faced a few years ago."

Liverpool captain wants more Champions League glory

Jordan Henderson has claimed he wants to win more trophies after getting a taste of it under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds captain added that they are looking to add to the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup they sealed earlier this season.

In the same interview with The Guardian, Henderson added:

"The Champions League was always a dream of mine to win, the Premier League was always a dream of mine to win, and when you do that you need to re-evaluate. You need to process that and think: 'What now?' It's about the next challenge and finding a way to want it even more. And I think when you do become successful and win trophies it makes you want to get back there even more and do it all over again. You learn that it's about the journey and all the memorable games it takes to get there. This season has been incredible for that."

The Reds and Real Madrid clash in Paris this Saturday, with Los Blancos coming in after a successful title-winning season in La Liga.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava