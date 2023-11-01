“I say this in all modesty” – When Zinedine Zidane made an interesting claim on taking over as Manchester United manager

Last year, Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane delivered his verdict on potentially becoming the next Manchester United manager, revealing his conditions for accepting a role. The Frenchman, who has tasted a great deal of success both as a player and manager, claimed that he does not see himself working just anywhere.

Zidane has been linked with several top clubs since ending his second stint with Real Madrid in 2021. He was linked with Chelsea after the Blues parted ways with Graham Potter earlier this year, while Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in roping him in.

Manchester United too have been continuously linked with Zidane over the past two years. He was touted as a potential replacement for Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer but it didn't materialize, with Erik ten Haag replacing the Norwegian.

Zidane is being linked with the manager's role at Old Trafford once more as pressure begins to mount on Ten Hag. But in 2022, the Frenchman told L'Equipe that he would not be open to taking up the job due to a number of reasons.

“When I was a player, I could choose almost every club. As a coach, there aren't 50 clubs I can go to. There are two or three possibilities. If I go back to a club, it's to win. I say this in all modesty. That's why I can't go anywhere. For other reasons, too, I might not be able to go everywhere. Which ones? The language, for example. Certain conditions make things more difficult," he explained.

“When people say to me: 'Do you want to go to Manchester?' I understand English but I don't fully master it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work differently. To win, many elements come into play. It's a global context. Me, I know what I need to win," Zidane added.

It is safe to assume that Zidane will not be the next Manchester United manager. He has only ever worked with Real Madrid and is used to tasting success at the highest level.

Manchester United desperate for success

For the past decade, Manchester United have not won the Premier League, while their last UEFA Champions League triumph came in 2008. This is hardly acceptable for a club of United's stature.

The Red Devils have spent heavily over the last decade, looking to return the club to its glory days, unsuccessfully. Manchester United will be looking at hiring a proven manager to lead them to success if Erik ten Hag is relieved of his duties.

Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, produced two of the most iconic managerial spells of the 21st century during his time at Real Madrid. He won the UEFA Champions League thrice in a row, while Los Blancos also won the La Liga title twice under him.