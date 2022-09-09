"I can't say no" - £30 million rated forward hopeful of completing 'dream' Arsenal move in January transfer window 

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has told CBS Sports that he hopes to secure a dream move to Arsenal in January.

The Gunners had tracked Mudryk during the summer transfer window alongside fellow Premier League club Everton.

The Ukrainian is coming off the back of an impressive past campaign for Donetsk.

He managed two goals and nine assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old was on the scoresheet in Hirnyky's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on September 6.

Donetsk may have a fight on their hands to keep Mudryk as he has admitted he would find it hard to turn down a move to the Gunners.

The Ukrainian winger was asked about speculation over a move:

"In the winter we will see. There’s been a lot of discussions about a transfer and speculation about what clubs want me. But it’s normal. Right now I’m in Shakhtar and I want to play in this team, I love this team, I love every guy in this team. Shakhtar is now my home."

Mudryk was then asked for his thoughts on a move to the Gunners:

"Yes, yes. I think every player dreams of the Premier League. It’s hard to say but Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play. From my side I can’t say no [to Arsenal] but a transfer is not just up to my decision."

Football.London reports that Mudryk's asking price is £30 million. The young forward has four years left on his current deal at the Donbass Arena.

He can play as a right-winger, left-winger and in attacking midfield.

Mudryk would be a good piece of business for Arsenal

Mudryk has been dubbed the 'Ukrainian Neymar'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may be looking to bolster his attacking options at the Emirates Stadium following the departure of Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian joined Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on a season-long loan this summer and it has left the Gunners somewhat in need of more depth in attack.

It has been a brilliant start to the season for Arteta's men, who won five games on the trot before a setback against Manchester United this past weekend.

The Gunners have been scintillating up top with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli flourishing.

Arteta's side have scored 14 goals so far in the league but could do with more options and Mudryk fits the bill.

The Ukrainian is young, quick, versatile and would add creativity to what is an already exciting array of options at the Emirates Stadium.

