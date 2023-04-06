"I have to say this is not the reality" - Ex-Arsenal star Bernd Leno claims things in Gunners' Amazon documentary were 'not 100% true'

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has made a surprising revelation about the Gunners' Amazon documentary released after the 2021-22 season. While the series has been a hit amongst fans, Leno revealed that not everything shown on it is true.

Speaking to GOAL, Leno said:

"I was there. You know, it's nice for the fans and for the people to see everything. But at the end of the day, I have to say this is not the reality. Some things were not 100% true."

The German custodian further added:

"This season there were also a lot of problems with some players and everything. And when you were inside and then you watched the documentary and then you see like I think, no, I'm not sure about that. But I think that's part of the commercial stuff."

Bernd Leno opened up on his time at Arsenal

Before joining Fulham in 2022, Leno kept 37 clean sheets in 125 appearances for Arsenal. The German goalkeeper recently opened up on his time at the Emirates.

He said:

"I had four great years at there. I still have a lot of friends in the team and I had a very good connection with the fans. Even in difficult moments. They supported me. Even now, when I go to the city, a lot of fans come and say thank you for your service."

He added:

"Last year was difficult at Arsenal, but in general the time was very, very good and very nice, not only for my career, but for my life as well."

Since joining Fulham at the start of the season, Leno has made 27 appearances for the Cottagers, keeping seven clean sheets.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have used Aaron Ramsdale as their first-choice goalkeeper. They are leading the race for the Premier League title, holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played one more game.

They will return to action on April 8 to take on Liverpool away from home in a potentially scintillating clash.

