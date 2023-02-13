“I would say Shakira” – Gerard Pique’s answer about ex-partner stuns famous TikTok star during interview

Gerard Pique still has Shakira's number on his phone, the former Barcelona star revealed in a recent interview. He named her the most famous contact as she has the most followers on Instagram based on his phone list.

The couple broke up after reports suggested the former footballer cheated on her. Their 12-year relationship ended in July last year, and the singer has since moved to the United States.

In an interview with John Nellis, Pique was asked to name the most famous person on his contact list. He immediately claimed it was his former partner Shakira and if the question was football related, it would have to be Cristiano Ronaldo as he has the most followers on Instagram:

"Maybe... I would say... Shakira. She was my partner, [so] it could be her. I'm thinking [about the number of] followers [on] Instagram... If she's someone other than football related. If it's about football, Cristiano, [as] he's the most followed in the world."

Astrologer predicts patch-up between Gerard Pique and Shakira

An Astrologer has predicted that Gerard Pique and Shakira will get back together soon. He claims that the duo are set to stay away from each other for nine months before realizing that they are meant to be together.

Speaking on Good Day Colombia of RCN, Sol Ramos said:

"They will see that they will return. They are destined to return. This reconciliation will not be completely happy because again they are going to have their setbacks because it is something cyclical and repetitive. This novel that we are living will last nine months. What favors Shaki? The love of the people. She is a person they love very much because she understood very well that she came to help others."

He added:

"She realized, with her broken heart, that every time she helped someone else, her own wound healed. In that generosity she will find, especially in those nine months, a lot of support from people that she did not think would support her. And Pique has many scandals in communication, she will not be able to communicate well the things that she is living and doing, and I think that is why they want to return."

If the predictions are true, the couple could be back together in April 2023.

