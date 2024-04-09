"I wouldn't say so" - Manchester United legend sensationally claims Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is not world-class

Manchester United icon Paul Ince believes Liverpool star Mohamed Salah isn't world-class in terms of technique. While acknowledging his stats are reminiscent of a world-class player, Ince claims that the Egyptian forward can still improve technically.

Salah has arguably been Liverpool's most consistent player since his arrival at Anfield in 2017. He has contributed 209 goals and 88 assists in 340 games during his time for the Merseysiders.

The Egypt international has played a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp's side and their successes, helping them win the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup. The 31-year-old has been in excellent goalscoring form this season as well.

Salah has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this campaign. He is currently the club's top goalscorer this term, ahead of Reds No. 9 Darwin Nunez by five goals.

Despite Salah's exceptional record at the Anfield club, Ince has highlighted an aspect of his game that needs to be worked on. In and appearance on talkSPORT, the former Manchester United midfielder said:

"I think his record speaks for itself. Is he a world-class player? Technically, I wouldn't say so. I think sometimes when he cuts in on his left foot, putting balls into the box, they are not great."

He added:

"But as far as a world-class player scoring goals and making things happen, I think yes."

Liverpool will next face Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday (April 11).

"Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp takes brutal dig at Manchester United

Liverpool recently dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford (April 7) in a game where Salah got on the scoresheet. The Merseysiders dropped down to second place after the game as Arsenal moved to the top of the league on goal difference.

With only seven games to go this campaign, losing out on two points could prove to be a deciding factor in the title race. In his post-match press conference, Klopp was asked whether he would be supporting Manchester United in their league fixture against Arsenal on May 11.

The German took aim at Erik ten Hag's side, stating that the Gunners would win against Manchester United if they played how they did against the Reds. Klopp said (via The Mirror):

"Probably, If we are still around then that would be great. But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure."

