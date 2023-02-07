“I have to say it softly, the coach is listening” – Fede Valverde says he is ‘happiest playing football’ in different positions at Real Madrid 

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has said that playing as a winger gives him the most joy.

Valverde, 24, is a key cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s machine. Naturally a central midfielder, Valverde is capable of playing in multiple positions, including higher up the pitch, as a right winger.

Last season, Ancelotti regularly deployed the Uruguayan as a right winger and reaped the rewards. The central midfielder scored twice and claimed an assist in 46 games as Madrid won the UEFA Champions League-La Liga-Spanish Super Cup treble.

Ancelotti has used Valverde primarily as a central midfielder this season, deploying either Marco Asensio or Rodrygo down the right wing.

In a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Club World Cup clash with Al Ahly SC, Valverde revealed his preferred position. The former Deportivo La Coruna man said that he feels the most comfortable in midfield but enjoys himself the most on the right wing.

“My ideal position? I have to say it softly, the coach is listening to me (laughs),” Valverde said (via Madrid Xtra). “I always liked playing in midfield, it's where I feel most comfortable, but when I played as a winger it was when I was happiest playing football.”

Despite playing in midfield this season, Valverde has already bettered his tally from last season. The 24-year-old has scored eight times and claimed four assists in 31 games this season for Real Madrid across competitions.

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema is training even harder than Cristiano Ronaldo - Striker’s personal trainer

Karim Benzema’s personal trainer Javier Atalaya has lauded the Frenchman for his incredible work ethic.

He has said that the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner works in the gym even during his free time and has a routine even Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle to maintain.

Speaking on Radio MARCA, Atalaya said:

“Karim is getting better every day. He is at home, without having anything to do, and he goes down to the gym to train. The Frenchman's mentality involves improving every day. Even Cristiano could not stand the training that Benzema does.”

The 35-year-old Real Madrid attacker is currently nursing a thigh injury and will not make the trip to Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup. He has featured in 21 games for Real Madrid across competitions this season, scoring 13 times and providing three assists.

