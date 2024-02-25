"I wouldn't say that" - Erik ten hag hits back at journalist for criticising Manchester United star after Fulham defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hit out at a journalist for suggesting that Omari Forson shouldn't have started in their defeat against Fulham on February 24.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Cottagers at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. With Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial injured, Ten Hag chose to start academy graduate Forson on the right wing, with Marcus Rashford up front.

Forson was picked over €100 million winger Antony and his senior Amad Diallo. The forward played 53 minutes, completed 17/18 passes, made one key pass, created one big chance and won 0/2 duels.

After the game, a journalist suggested that perhaps Forson wasn't ready to start the game. Ten Hag replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"I won't focus and I wouldn't say that. I think he had some good actions, it was a reasonable performance.

"It's never easy, especially when it's a slow start, but there were some good actions, he was reliable in his job, so I wouldn't say so."

It was Forson's fourth senior appearance for Manchester United and he has provided one assist in that time.

United, meanwhile, put in another poor performance on Saturday but were arguably lucky to go into halftime at 0-0. Calvin Bassey then gave Fulham the lead in the 65th minute before Harry Maguire equalised in the 89th minute.

Manchester United tried to find the winner but were incredibly outdone by the visitors as Alex Iwobi scored in the 97th minute.

Harry Maguire on impact of Rasmus Hojlund's injury for Manchester United against Fulham

Coming into the Fulham clash, Manchester United were unbeaten in seven games across competitions. Much of it was due to Rasmus Hojlund, who scored seven goals in his last six appearances.

However, the striker has suffered a muscle injury and will remain out for two to three weeks. Hence, United put Marcus Rashford up front against Fulham, Alejandro Garnacho on the left win and Omari Forson on the right.

After the game, defender Harry Maguire spoke about the impact of Hojlund's absence, telling the club website:

“He [Rasmus] is a big player for us,” he said. “He’s been the focal point leading the press with playing balls into him - he’s holding it up, he’s scoring goals for us.

“To lose him yesterday was really disappointing; but you’re not only losing Ramsus, but Marcus [Rashford] has been playing well off the left and he’s had to go up front. Garna [Alejandro Garnacho] has been on the right and gone to the left, so you lose the rhythm.”

Manchester United remained sixth in the Premier League standings after the defeat but are now eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They will next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, February 28.