"I scored 130 goals with my national team" - Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics who called him out for not scoring in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at his critics who called him out for failing to score at Euro 2024. The veteran striker started every game for his country at the recently concluded European Championships in Germany but failed to find the back of the net in the tournament.

Ronaldo has established himself as a lethal marksman throughout his career, setting the record for the most goals in the Euros with 14 strikes to his name.

Speaking with his former teammate at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand, on his YouTube channel, the striker said:

“Some say that I did not score in the last Euro. What is the problem? I scored 130 goals with my national team. I am the player who has most goals in the history of international football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that Euro 2024 will be his final appearance at the European Championships and despite his poor showing in the tournament, he will be proud of his legacy in the competition. The 39-year-old striker will look back at his exploits, particularly his Euro 2016 triumph in France.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on potential retirement from Portugal national team

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his retirement from the Portugal national team will be a spontaneous decision. The legendary striker has represented his country for 21 years and is currently the highest goal scorer in international men's football.

Speaking to NOW via the Mirror, the Al-Nassr striker said:

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one. Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play. At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team."

"It doesn't even cross my mind, I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been phenomenal for his country in his 212 appearances for them since his international debut in 2003 under Luiz Felipe Scolari. He has led his nation to their first two international trophies, the Euros in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

