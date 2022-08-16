" "I don't see any aggression from him" - Pundit feels Manchester United star will get 'absolutely battered' this season after his performance in 4-0 loss to Brentford

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan feels that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be targeted this season. The Argentina international has followed his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils paid a premium fee of £57 million for his services, but Martinez has so far found it difficult to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

The 5ft 9in centre-back was targeted by both Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford as Manchester United lost their first two games of the league campaign.

Noel Whelan has claimed that Martinez could get 'absolutely battered' by attackers this season due to his lack of aggression. He told Football Insider:

“When I played against Man United, I played against Pallister, Bruce, Stam.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "I'm convinced this can't work!"



Jamie Carragher is convinced Lisandro Martínez can't play in a back four at Manchester United. 🗣️ "I'm convinced this can't work!" Jamie Carragher is convinced Lisandro Martínez can't play in a back four at Manchester United. https://t.co/k3RmPhYQas

“I look at Martinez – and I just think he’s going to get absolutely battered by centre-forwards.

“Right now, I don’t see any aggression from him. I don’t see him challenging certain centre-forwards."

Whelan has claimed that any Premier League striker would love to play against the Manchester United defender as he does not make for an intimidating figure The former Leeds United attacker has also questioned Erik ten Hag for singing the Argentine this summer.

He added:

“I’m not sure about this one. I know Ten Hag was desperate to bring him in, but I want to see someone with a presence.

“I would love to play against him – and I’m sure most centre-forwards would.

“That’s not someone who is going to intimidate you when you walk out onto the pitch – that’s someone you’re thinking: ‘Let me get on him all game.’”

Can Lisandro Martinez recover from his early setback and become an important figure at Manchester United

Many were skeptical when Manchester United signed Lisandro Martinez this summer from Ajax due to his height. However, we have seen many top-class central defenders excelling in the history of the game who are less than 6 feet tall.

Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Franco Baresi and many more top-class defenders were of about the same height as Martinez

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI Personally think Lisandro Martinez will be fine. Might just be me though. Hasn’t looked as bad as people have said. Personally think Lisandro Martinez will be fine. Might just be me though. Hasn’t looked as bad as people have said.

The Premier League is known for its physicality but it is still possible for the Argentine to cope with it. All he needs to do is keep believing in himself and recover from the early setback.

Another possible solution could be to use Martinez in defensive midfield or as a full-back or possibly in a three-man backline.

