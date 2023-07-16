"I didn't see anyone criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo for taking the money" - Liverpool legend hits out at Jordan Henderson's critics amid Saudi rumors

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler hit out at Jordan Henderson's critics by using a Cristiano Ronaldo reference. Henderson has received a mega offer from the Saudi Pro League to join the competition.

Al-Ettifaq, coached by Steven Gerrard, has reportedly offered Henderson a mega salary of £700,000 per week. Experts like Jermain Pennant have been critical of the offer and have questioned whether Henderson is worthy of receiving such an exorbitant amount of money.

Fowler, however, said that people didn't criticize Ronaldo when the Portugal captain decided to join the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in a mega-money move. Fowler said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"It's Jordan Henderson's alleged salaries that have sparked the outrage and, as regular readers will know, I never understood why footballers' salaries are such a sensitive topic, while the billions billed by finance companies never are questioned."

Fowler added:

"Let's get one thing straight. I'm not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia or is considering doing so. Not because I'm taking the money either - that's just not right, true. As I explained, I took a job in the League below the Saudi Pro League because I have ambitions to be a manager and I want to prove myself.

"It's not simply a matter of money. So, I disagree with people who criticize Jordan Henderson or Steven Gerrard for that reason. Last year, I didn't see anyone criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo for taking the money."

Henderson joined Liverpool back in 2011 from Sunderland and has since made 492 appearances for the club. The 33-year-old is the current captain of the Merseyside club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to start their campaign against Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's team

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassrr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will start their Saudi Pro League campaign for the 2023-24 season against Al-Ettifaq. The latter have appointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

Gerrard returned to management following a hiatus after being sacked by Aston Villa in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The legendary midfielder has now taken charge of the SPL club.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is keen on winning a trophy with Al-Nassr this season. The Portugal captain joined Al-Alamy as a free agent on December 31, 2022. While he has since scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 19 matches, Al-Nassr went trophyless in 2022-23.