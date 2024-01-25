"I cannot see anything but a win for United" - Berbatov makes straightforward prediction for Manchester United vs Newport County

Dimitar Berbatov expects Manchester United to have no problems beating EFL League Two outfit Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (January 28).

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils advanced to this round of the cup with a comfortable 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the third round. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes (P) were on target.

Manchester United face a Newport side who they are widely expected to beat at Rodney Parade. Graham Coughlan's Ironsides sit 14th in League Two. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Berbatov has heavily backed Ten Hag's men to come away victorious. He told Betfair:

"I cannot see anything but a win for United. My mind won't understand the result if United lose this game. I'll go for a comfortable United win."

The Red Devils icon thinks that it's a must-win game for United who have endured a difficult season:

"Man United have a great draw against Newport County on Sunday. It's a great chance to progress in the FA Cup. With all due respect to Newport, this is Man United. They must win."

Manchester United have nosedived this season after winning the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the league last season. Ten Hag's men are already out of that cup competition, the UEFA Champions League and sit eighth in the league.

Manchester United youngster Dan Gore explains his loan move to Port Vale

Dan Gore has headed to Port Vale.

Dan Gore has left the Red Devils and joined EFL League One side Port Vale on loan until the end of the season. The English midfielder will gain more first-team opportunities at Vale Park.

The English midfielder made just two senior appearances for United. He explained that he felt at home when visiting the English outfit's home turf (via Manchester United's official website):

"Well, I think from the first time I've come here to see the place and meet everyone, I just knew straight away. Because I got a feeling it's just like a family. Everyone was very welcoming. I've obviously seen Port Vale play and they play very good football."

Gore's stock has grown in United's youth system and made 28 appearances for the club's U21s. He scored one goal and provided three assists, catching the eye with quality on the ball.

The English teenager may take inspiration from Alfie Devine's loan spell with Port Vale. The Tottenham Hotspur striker majorly impressed while on loan during the first half of the season. He scored three goals and provided as many assists in 26 games and was called up to England's senior squad last September.