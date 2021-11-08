“I see him a bit like the Ronaldo situation at Manchester United” - Jason McAteer makes interesting claim about Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 12 appearances for Manchester United while much of the Red Devils' current woes have been blamed on both the manager and the team's shoddy defending.

Currently the team's highest goalscorer, Ronaldo has quickly become the key marksman at Old Trafford. This is what makes the words of former Liverpool star Jason McAteer rather interesting.

Inside_LFC @InsideLfc Thiago injury seems to be lies after lies similar to last year with him and Diogos injuries. Was set to return after the international now Klopp says hopefully before the next international break. #LFC Thiago injury seems to be lies after lies similar to last year with him and Diogos injuries. Was set to return after the international now Klopp says hopefully before the next international break. #LFC

Even though the 36-year-old has carried United in recent weeks, McAteer believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should drop Ronaldo, claiming that he shouldn't play every match. Comparing Ronaldo and Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, McAteer explained:

“Fabinho should be a starter every week, not so much with Thiago. I see him a bit like the Ronaldo situation at Manchester United. For me, he’s a player you look at and only pick for certain games."

This will certainly cause a stir among Manchester United fans, especially after Solskjaer's decision to start Ronaldo on the bench against Everton and was questioned. The star has consistently bailed United - and Solskjaer - out of tough situations, scoring a late equalizer against Atalanta and a stoppage-time winner against Villareal in the Champions League.

However, McAteer's comments about Liverpool star Thiago will likely resonate among Kopites. The former Bayern star faces a lot of competition in a midfield that includes Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita. He has also struggled with injuries and will likely not be fit enough to play every game.

Liverpool FC @LFC



[1-0]



#LIVCRY 62' - Thiago is forced off with an injury and is replaced by Naby Keita.[1-0] 62' - Thiago is forced off with an injury and is replaced by Naby Keita. [1-0]#LIVCRY

We were in charge of the game: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rues West Ham defeat

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was forced to endure a shock defeat at the hands of West Ham on Sunday. The German manager insists that Liverpool controlled the game but ended up being defeated due to poor decisions. Following the game, Klopp said:

"First half, completely in control of the game anyway. 1-0 down because of a set-piece. We scored the equaliser. A wonderful goal and were really in control and in charge of the game. Obviously, West Ham plays really good stuff this season but today it was a bit more like the old West Ham, going for set-pieces and counter-attacks."

Klopp added:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"So first half, we didn’t let that happen apart from one set piece if I am right, at least where they scored the goal. Then in the second half, we lost balls in the wrong places, in general, we lost more balls than in the first half."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar