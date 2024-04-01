Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Pep Guardiola's claims that Los Blancos will be better prepared for their clash against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid go into a nine-day break (their last game was on Sunday, March 31) ahead of their clash against City on April 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu. City, on the other hand, will play two more games (April 3 against Aston Villa and April 6 against Crystal Palace) before facing Los Blancos in the last eight of the Champions League.

Guardiola addressed the difference in preparation time for both team's before his side's 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates. Responding to the City boss' claims, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said (via Metro):

"I see the calendar well. Obviously, they have a more complicated schedule. We have a small advantage in this regard, but it will not determine the outcome of the match."

When asked if his team could lack match sharpness for not having played a game in nine days, Ancelotti replied:

"No, I don’t think so. It’s good for us to have a week to prepare for the game. We will give rest to those who have been with their national teams, and it is just enough time to prepare for the game in the best way."

He concluded:

"We know them very well. We are going to analyse everything that can be analysed. We are focused on our game, and it must be a different duel than what we did [against Athletic], with more intensity. We are going to do it. We have the time to prepare everything perfectly."

Real Madrid won their last game 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao on March 31.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Real Madrid's schedule difference as compared to Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared unhappy at his team's lack of preparation time to face Real Madrid unhappy. He said (via Metro):

"Madrid have nine days to prepare for our game. Nine days! They play this weekend and then not again until our game – while I am thinking, “Oh, just give me one more day!”

The City boss added:

"With one more day the difference is a lot – but there is no chance. That’s why, when you ask me about changes to the calendar, I give my opinion – but forget about it."

City beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate last season in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos had won 6-5 on the season before against City in the semifinals of the tournament. City have registered four wins, one draw, and one loss in six knockout games against the Spanish giants in the UEFA Champions League.

