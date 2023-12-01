"I see a comfortable win" - Dimitar Berbatov makes straightforward prediction for Arsenal vs Wolves

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Arsenal's Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2).

The Gunners are atop the standings, leading second-placed Manchester City (29) by a point after 13 games. Mikel Arteta's side are in good recent form in the league, winning their last two games.

The Premier League leaders are coming off a resounding 6-0 UEFA Champions League home win over Ligue 1 side Lens in midweek. The victory confirmed their place in the knockouts as group winners.

Having lost just once in the league this term - a 1-0 reverse at Newcastle United just before the November international break - the Gunners are expected to beat a Wolves side in 12th place in the standings.

Berbatov thinks likewise, writing for Betting.betfair that he foresees a 'comfortable' victory for Arteta's side:

"Arsenal beat Brentford last time out. This is how you do it if you want to be champions, with late goals. I see a comfortable win for Arsenal."

The Gunners won this fixture 5-0 on the last day of the 2022-23 season. That completed a league double for Arteta's side, having won 2-0 away.

Arsenal juggernaut will need some stopping

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

The Gunners have continued from where they left off last season. After leading the Premier League for a record 248 days, the Gunners faltered down the home stretch, finishing five points behind champions Manchester City.

With the added 'distraction' of Champions League football this season, many expected the Gunners to have a more difficutl campaign competing on multiple fronts.

Nevertheless, Arteta's side have flourished across competitions, topping the Premier League as well as their Champions League group. Having beaten City earlier this season in the FA Community Shield on penalties, the Gunners beat them 1-0 at home in the league.

It was the Gunners' first league win over the Cityzens in nearly a decade as Arteta's side flaunted their title pedigree. In what's turning out to be a tight title race, the Gunners have started well in their quest to win their first league title in two decades.