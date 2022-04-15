“I see it difficult that he can play many times” – Rivaldo offers transfer advice to Manchester United midfielder

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has suggested that Manchester United midfielder and fellow countryman Andreas Pereira should seek a move away from the Red Devils in the summer.

The 26-year-old joined Brazilian club Flamengo on a season-long loan deal last summer. He has since made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Rio de Janeiro outfit, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Andreas has accepted Flamengo as next destination and will be soon in Brazil. 🛬 Andreas Pereira joins Flamengo, paperworks signed and done deal confirmed. €1m loan fee to Manchester United, buy option for €15m and salary to be shared until June 2022.Andreas has accepted Flamengo as next destination and will be soon in Brazil. 🛬 Andreas Pereira joins Flamengo, paperworks signed and done deal confirmed. €1m loan fee to Manchester United, buy option for €15m and salary to be shared until June 2022. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCAndreas has accepted Flamengo as next destination and will be soon in Brazil. 🛬

Flamengo reportedly have the option to make Pereira's loan move permanent for a fee rising to £12 million. However, the Red Devils will not be bagging that amount as the Brazilian outfit have decided against buying the midfielder, according to ESPN.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc are set to miss out on a £12 million transfer fee for Andreas Pereira. United are still hopeful that a deal can be done with Flamengo, who may yet be prepared to sign Pereira for a reduced fee. [ @MarkOgden_ #mufc are set to miss out on a £12 million transfer fee for Andreas Pereira. United are still hopeful that a deal can be done with Flamengo, who may yet be prepared to sign Pereira for a reduced fee. [@MarkOgden_]

Pereira is thus expected to return to Manchester United, who he is contracted to until 2023, in the summer. Rivaldo, though, feels his compatriot should 'look for a solution' that will allow him to secure regular action.

The former Brazil forward believes it will be difficult for Pereira to earn a place in Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup as things stand. Rivaldo thus urged the midfielder to move away from Old Trafford to keep his Qatar dream alive. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"The future of Flamengo midfielder Andreas Pereira remains uncertain after Flamengo took a step back from his signing from Manchester United. Currently, the Manchester team may already be preparing for his return, but I think he should look for a good solution that allows him to continue playing regularly."

"It is certain that it will be difficult to have a place in the World Cup, however, if he wants to keep this dream alive he needs to be playing regularly in a team with visibility and Flamengo was the right place, but if that is not possible he may have to look for a solution similar to this one because I see it difficult that he can play many times at Manchester United."

According to ESPN, Pereira has not done enough to convince Flamengo to sign him permanently. However, the Brazilian club could yet be prepared to buy for a reduced fee, as per the report.

How has Pereira fared for Manchester United?

Pereira joined the Red Devils from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in January 2012. The Brazilian rose through the Premier League giants' youth ranks before making his senior debut for them in 2014.

The midfielder has played a total of 75 matches across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. He has scored four goals and provided five assists during the process.

It is worth noting that Pereira has also spent time on loan at Granada, Valencia and Lazio over the last six years. It remains to be seen if he has a future with Manchester United.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer